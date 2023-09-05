Himachal Pradesh: BJP legislative party meeting held in Shimla ahead of monsoon session

The Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party meeting was held in Shimla on Monday to plan strategies ahead of the upcoming monsoon session scheduled for September 18.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur chaired the meeting.

He said that the homeless and landless people after the disaster are the biggest issues in the state.

“People have lost their houses and land. We shall take the issue to the Assembly. Roads are closed and people are opening the roads by themselves. We shall pressurize the government on this,” Thakur said while speaking to ANI.

“The hotel industry has been completely damaged, we shall take up these issues. We shall also try to ask them for their guarantees. There has been loss due to the disaster and the institutions are being closed. We shall take this up in the assembly,” the former Chief Minister said.

“The MLAs are taking up their issues here. We have also appealed to all MLAs to help the people and party. I have spoken to the Union Home Minister and have also written a letter to him and I have also asked for more support,” Thakur added.

Senior BJP legislator Randheer Sharma while addressing the media said that the party will raise the voice of the people in the assembly session. He said that resolutions have been passed including the resolution congratulating the ISRO and scientists of successful space missions. He said that the MLAs are also contributing the one-month salary to the state disaster fund.

“We are meeting today and we have also thanked the Union government and congratulated the scientists for the successful Chandryan 3 mission. The Party legislators are planning strategies for the future strategies in disaster-hit state for the management and we shall raise all such issues in the upcoming assembly monsoon session,” Randheer Sharma said.