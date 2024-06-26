Himachal Legislative Assembly Speaker hits out at LoP

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has described the comments made against him by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur as against constitutional decorum.

He stated clearly that the Leader of Opposition should refrain from making comments against him. Pathania added that he did not need Thakur’s approval and emphasised that he should respect procedural decorum.

The Speaker addressed a press conference on Wednesday, asserting that his decisions to disqualify six Congress MLAs and accepting the resignations of three Independent MLAs had been upheld by both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

In light of this, he pointed out that criticism of these decisions by the Leader of Opposition and BJP could be considered contemptuous.

Pathania further stated that making public statements for political gain about these decisions violated established rules.

He emphasized that the courts had clarified that no constitutional court could interfere in the Speaker’s jurisdiction.

Pathania urged the Leader of Opposition to recognize that Himachal Pradesh’s political landscape is rooted in tradition and adherence to rules.

“The people of the state have endorsed my decisions, as evidenced by the outcomes of four out of six assembly by-elections where party-switchers lost,” he concluded.