Himachal govt working to reduce dependence on fossil fuels: CM

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that achieving self-reliance through renewable energy and the tourism sector is a priority for the state. However, he pointed out that it is equally important to maintain a balance with the environment.

“To reduce dependence on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions, the government is promoting e-vehicles. Several efforts are being made on multiple fronts to reduce carbon emissions,” he said here on Friday while inaugurating the ‘Wetlands for Life’ film festival and forum, organised by the HP State Wetland Authority, HP Council for Science, Technology and Environment, and the Department of Environment, Science, Technology, and Climate Change.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has allocated Rs 300 crore to HRTC for purchasing e-buses. He also announced that the foundation stone for a one-megawatt green hydrocarbon project in Nalagarh, Solan district, would be laid soon.

He said that the state government was making earnest efforts to harness solar and wind energy with a 32-megawatt solar power plant already operational at Pekhubela in Una district.

He remarked that Himachal Pradesh is regarded as the lungs of North India. To protect the state’s forests, the government is involving women’s groups in tree conservation efforts and implementing various measures for environmental conservation and preservation.

The event featured the screening of short films, including Guardians of Wetlands: Women as Stewards of Conservation, Green Renuka Ji Fair: A Collective Endeavour of Renuka Lake, and Municipal Solid Waste Around Wetlands in Himachal, an initiative by Healing Himalayas.

The Chief Minister stated that such film festivals play a crucial role in drawing attention to the important issue of wetlands.

He said that the protection of wetlands and lakes is essential for the survival of society and future generations. He added that the lessons young people learn through these films will play a significant role in preserving wetlands.

Sukhu said that environmental protection is a priority for the present state government, which is working tirelessly to preserve the natural beauty and ecological balance of the state.

“Last year, Himachal Pradesh faced a disaster unlike any we have witnessed in our lifetime. Every part of the state suffered significant damage. Today, it is raining in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti areas that historically never received rainfall. Due to carbon emissions and changes in our lifestyle, the earth’s temperature is rising and we are witnessing its harsh consequences in every part of the world. However, it is not too late, public participation is crucial in addressing this issue. It is not solely the government’s responsibility, but people must also engage in this noble cause,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that Himachal Pradesh’s culture was deeply connected to environmental conservation, he stressed the importance of preparing the younger generation to face environmental challenges.

“Our aim is to make Himachal Pradesh an environmentally beautiful state, which will, in turn, boost tourism activities,” he said.