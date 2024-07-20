Himachal govt to upgrade Baba Balak Nath temple infrastructure with new ropeway project: CM

To boost religious tourism, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Saturday that the state government will enhance and upgrade the infrastructure of the Baba Balak Nath Temple at Deothsidh, located in the Hamirpur district.

“This temple is recognised as one of the most sacred and ancient pilgrimage sites, and the upgrade of its infrastructure will boost religious tourism in the area,” he said.

To address congestion and ensure the smooth and safe movement of pilgrims, the state government has approved the installation of a ropeway at the temple, the Chief Minister added.

Sukhu said, “The 0.52-kilometre ropeway, expected to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 65 crore, will connect the taxi parking area to the temple.”

“This temple, located at the top of a mountain, currently faces major congestion, particularly during Navratras and other sacred days when lakhs of devotees visit. The ropeway will help mitigate this congestion and inconvenience for pilgrims and facilitate their visit,” he added.

The CM said that the Baba Balak Nath Temple is a significant pilgrimage site and attracts thousands of devotees from across North India.

“This temple serves not only as a spiritual centre but also as a hub for cultural and natural exploration in Himachal Pradesh. The temple’s serene environment combined with religious fervour makes it a unique destination for tourists and pilgrims alike,” he said.

Chief Minister Sukhu stated that the development of the ropeway will significantly enhance the experience for devotees, ensuring safety and accessibility for the numerous pilgrims visiting the Baba Balak Nath Temple.

“Currently, there is a single road connecting the taxi parking to the temple, but the new ropeway will provide devotees with an alternative and memorable way to reach the temple,” he said, adding that this project is also expected to create employment and self-employment opportunities for local people, thereby bolstering the area’s economy.

Sukhu said that the present state accords top priority to boosting tourism and the state’s economy, as thousands of families are directly or indirectly associated with tourism activities.

“The state government has taken significant steps to ramp up infrastructure to make tourists’ experiences more memorable,” he said, adding that besides religious tourism, the state government is actively focusing on adventure tourism, including water sports activities, given the many reservoirs in the state and encouraging paragliding activities.

The state government has set a target to increase tourist footfalls to five crore per annum in the near future, the Chief Minister said.