Himachal govt to settle pending revenue cases on priority: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the Monday Meeting of Administrative Secretaries, said more than 65,000 mutation cases have been disposed of to date.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “It is for the first time that such Lok Adalats were held in the State due to the initiative of the government. The first Lok Adalat was held in the last week of October 2023 and thereby again in December 2023 and now on January 4 and January 5, 2024, wherein 11420 mutation cases and 1217 partition cases were settled.”

He informed that the fourth Revenue Lok Adalat would be held on January 30 and January 31, 2024.

“It is for the first time that the 200 per cent disposal rate of partition cases was observed as 3544 partition cases were attested from December 3, 2023, to January 5, 2024, against the 1823 new cases which came for disposal for the same period,” he said.

There was an overwhelming response to the Revenue Lok Adalats and the state government has accorded priority to settle the pending revenue cases in a time-bound manner, said Sukhu.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring quality services to the people of the state at their doorsteps, he added.

He further said that the government was also making concerted efforts to strengthen the tourism infrastructure in the state.

The chief minister directed to offer the facilities to QR Code Payments at all the Tourism Hotels, Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan, and Rest Houses of various departments of the state government.

He directed the tourism department to improve the customers’ services being offered to the tourists as well.

The chief minister said that the state government has introduced the first phase of Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna, offering e-taxis permits to the youth of the state to provide self-employment avenues.

Reviewing the status of e-charging stations being set up to facilitate the e-vehicle owners, he said that this step would go a long way in preserving the clean environment of the state and making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy state by March 31, 2026.

The chief minister said that the second phase under this Yojna is also underway offering solar power projects of 100 kw, 200kw and 500 kw to the Himachali youth by providing them financial assistance to start their self-employment ventures.