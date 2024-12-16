Himachal Govt should withdraw Guest Teacher Policy: Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of Oppostion and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while slamming the Guest Teacher Policy, on Monday said that the state government cannot be allowed to act arbitarily.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said that the state government should withdraw the decision to introduce Guest Teacher Policy of employing teacher on hourly basis as it not only betrayed the youth of the state but is also a threat to education system and will also affect the students.

He said that the state government should fulfill its promise to provide permanant job to the youth.

Thakur said that though the Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu may praise this policy, however this policy is the biggest anti-people step taken by his government till date.

“It will ruin the present of the youth, as well as the future of the students. If this policy was so effective and in the public interest, then the people of the state would not have been on the streets in protest against this policy.

The youth and the parents of the students would not have been on the streets in protest against this policy,” he claimed, adding that the policy is not acceptable at all under any circumstances.

The leader of the opposition said that Sukhu government should stop misleading the people of the state and start working in public interest.

Reminding Chief Minister of the promise made to the people of the state to provide one lakh jobs annually and total five lakh jobs in five years, he said that if Congress party came to power by promising jobs it should fulfill it instead of lying.

The Leader of Opposition further said, “Neither the government nor the people of the state will benefit by the lies.”

“The Chief Minister should also not forget that the people of the state know the difference between government and private jobs, temporary and permanent jobs, jobs till the age of 58 years and 1 hour job.,” he said, adding that therefore, he (Sukhu) is requested to also take care of the dignity of the post of Chief Minister and avoid lying.

“Our party opposes the Guest Teacher Policy of teaching in schools on hourly basis. The state government and the leaders of the Congress Party should remember the assurance given to the youth and the opposition regarding the Guest Teacher Policy on 20 January 2024 and withdraw such anti-people decisions as soon as possible,” said Thakur.