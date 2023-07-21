Himachal govt mulls raising widow re-marriage grant to Rs 1 lakh

The Himachal Pradesh government is mulling to enhance the widow re-marriage grant from Rs. 65,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Announcing this here on Friday, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government is considering a proposal to raise the grant in an effort to provide enhanced support to them.

“This initiative aims to encourage remarriage and facilitate the rehabilitation of widows. The proposal is set to be presented before the Cabinet soon for approval,” he said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to uplift the underprivileged sections of society. The present state government has already launched several innovative and welfare schemes, dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable communities, ensuring they can lead dignified and empowered lives, he added.