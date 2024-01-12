Himachal Govt decides to increase marriageable age of girls to 21 yrs

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to increase the marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years and carry out necessary amendments in the respective Acts and Rules.

The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Cabinet gave its approval to Himachal Pradesh Film Policy-2024 to promote and facilitate the film makers in the state.

Advertisement

Under the Policy, there is a provision to set up Film Facilitation Cell in the Information and Public Relations Department to serve as a single window for granting all permissions for shooting of films in the state through a dedicated web portal in a fixed time frame.

In principle approval was given to engage ‘Annual Period Based Guest Teachers’ in the departments of Elementary and Higher Education to enhance the educational standards and nurture the next generation in the state.

It also decided to give its nod to sign the MoU for consultancy services from National Dairy Development Board for establishment of automated 1.50 lakh litre per day (LLDP), expandable upto 3 LLPD, milk processing plant with value added products at Dhagwar in district Kangra.

It also gave it’s in principle approval to the draft of Mukhyamantri Vidhva Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna-2023 to provide Rs. 1.50 lakh financial assistance for the construction of the house of widows and single women.

The Cabinet gave its approval to restructuring of the State Taxes and Excise department by creating two separate wings, the Excise wing and the GST and allied Taxes wing, in order to streamline the functioning of the Departments.

The Cabinet gave its approval to extend 3rd phase of Himachal Pradesh Sadbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2023 from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024 in order to settle pending assessment cases and arrears which were under litigation or were yet to be assessed under the Acts subsumed under GST.

Approval was accorded to the development, operation and maintenance of Ropeway from Nature Park Mohal to Bijli Mahadev Temple in district Kullu and the profit would be shared by the Union and state governments in 50:50 ratio.

Decision was taken to give relaxation of six months in age to children seeking admission in class 1st in Primary Schools in the state.

The Cabinet decided to grant Maternity leave for 180 days under Maternity Benefit Act, 1962 to the female cook cum helper with less than two surviving children in the Department of Education.