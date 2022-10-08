Himachal Congress urges ECI to declare election date

Himachal Pradesh Congress unit president Pratibha Singh, MP, has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to declare the date of elections in the state and implement the Model Code of Conduct immediately.

She alleged that less than two months are left for the tenure of the BJP government in the state but the ruling party is openly misusing the power and the government machinery for its political gains.

Expressing concern over spending crores of rupees on the hospitality of BJP central ministers and leaders at the cost of the state’s exchequer, Pratibha Singh said that the Election Commission should take cognizance of this and immediately stop the misuse of government money and machinery.

She said that the BJP in the state is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and is openly using the party banners in government functions. Such events should be banned by the Election Commission, she demanded.

The Congress leader has also asked the Election Commission to ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct in the state and a close watch on EVMs, adding that the election should be held simultaneously in the higher reaches of the state