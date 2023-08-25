Himachal: CM visits Anni to review relief and rehabilitation operations

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday visited Anni, in Kullu district, where as many as eight multistoried buildings, housing commercial establishments besides other residential buildings collapsed on Thursday morning, causing huge loss to the private property.

It was reported that 27 buildings were fully damaged whereas 87 buildings suffered partial loss in Anni Sub-Division.

The Chief Minister while interacting with the affected families stated that the State Government stands with them during this hour of distress.

Advertisement

He was accompanied by PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, CPS, Sunder Singh Thakur, and local MLA Lokendar Kumar.

The Chief Minister directed the administration to provide all basic amenities including food to the people sheltered in the Government Senior Secondary School, Anni, adding that it was due to the timely action of the district administration that there was no loss of life as the district administration got the buildings vacated well in time.

To ensure the safety of the life of the people is the utmost priority of the government, stated the Chief Minister, besides issuing directions to remove the wreckage of the collapsed structures in such a way that it may not cause any damage to the adjoining buildings and also to get the houses vacated which were in the landslip danger zone.

Sukhu also appealed to the people to co-operate with the district administration in relief works.

He also issued directions to PWD authorities to repair the link roads in the region and also to restore the Anni-Jalori Jot route for small goods carrier to facilitate the farmers to transport their vegetables and apple produce.

Directions were issued to NHAI to accelerate the pace of restoration of roads including those linking the National Highways.

“The unprecedented rains have caused massive damage to the both the public and the private property and we are committed to reach everyone who have suffered losses during the disaster,” said the Chief Minister.