Himachal Pradesh CM pays tribute to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas

Remembering the valour and supreme sacrifice of the Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid tributes to them on Vijay Diwas on Friday.

In his message, he expressed profound respect and gratitude to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to the Kargil martyrs on behalf of the people of the state. He said they sacrificed their lives for the country and fought bravely amid harsh conditions on mountains and cold deserts during the 1999 Kargil War.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also paid homage to the courage and dedication of the Indian armed forces and highlighted the sacrifices made by 52 Bravehearts from Himachal Pradesh.

Praising their spine-chilling courage and heroic actions, Sukhu expressed heartfelt gratitude for their exemplary patriotism and selflessness, qualities that will inspire generations to come.