Himachal CM lays emphasis on police reforms to meet future challenges

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday underlined the need for police reforms and emphasized upon restructuring police stations. He further emphasised improving the police department considering the future challenges.

In a meeting with senior officials of the Home Department here on Wednesday, he said that in view of the changing crime patterns and the fast-changing digital technology, it was necessary for the police department to adopt different and innovative techniques to meet the challenges.

“For this, it is necessary to adopt modern technology and a highly professional approach,” he said. He also gave instructions to use Artificial Intelligence and other digital software in the police department.

“Embracing modern technology and improved professionalism is mandatory for robust policing. Using artificial Intelligence and other cutting-edge software in the department’s operations to enhance efficiency was the need of the hour,” said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said that more than 1,200 Constables and Women Sub-Inspectors will be recruited in the police department soon and the state government will provide adequate funds for the modernisation of the department.

He also directed for creation of a pool of technologically adept police personnel and trained them to ensure their effective contribution to police operations. He said that police personnel in every police station of the state should be cyber literate.

The Chief Minister instructed to keep a reserve force with the district Superintendent of Police for better policing during the fairs and festivals organized in various ‘Shakti Peethas’ and prominent temples.

He also instructed on the restructuring of police stations based on factors such as population, geographical area size, crime rates, and tourist influx, to equip them with sufficient police personnel and necessary facilities.

Explore the possibilities of categorising the police stations and opening only police stations instead of police posts, so that the common people can be facilitated in a better way, directed the Chief Minister.

He further instructed the implementation of a rotation policy, limiting police officers and personnel tenure in sensitive posts to three years, followed by a mandatory cooling-off period, aiming to bolster accountability in the force.

To combat the drug menace around educational institutions, the Chief Minister directed the deployment of special police teams.

He said that petrol and diesel vehicles will be made available for field activities and e-vehicles for staff in the police department.

In the meeting, while giving instructions to strengthen the SP office in Nurpur, he said that adequate police personnel would be deployed there and the necessary infrastructure would also be strengthened.