Himachal CM inaugurates Bhureshvar Mahadev fair in Sirmaur district

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated a fair at Bhureshvar Mahadev Temple in the Pachhad constituency of district Sirmaur. He unveiled a new idol of Lord Shiva and inaugurated the Van Vatika Bhureshvar and Kwagdhar helipad.

While addressing the gathering on the occassion the Chief Minister said that eco-tourism development around the Bhureshvar Mahadev area would bolster the local economy and create employment and self-employment opportunities in the area.

Sukhu instructed widening of the Lwasa Chowki to Chandigarh road.

He reiterated state government’s commitment to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and one of the most prosperous states in the country by 2032. He attributed these goals to ongoing reforms that were steering the economy of the state in a positive direction.

The Chief Minister highlighted various initiatives to support rural livelihoods.

He said, ” Wheat and maize grown through natural farming were now purchased at Rs. 40 and Rs. 30 per kilogram, respectively. Additionally, the minimum support price for cow milk has risen from Rs. 32 to Rs. 45 per litre, while buffalo milk has now been raised to Rs. 55 per litre.”

He further said that the daily wage under MNREGA has also been increased to Rs. 300 which was proving helpful in providing added income support for rural workers.

Discussing education and healthcare reforms, the Chief Minister said that the state government has approved the recruitment of six thousand teachers. Out of which, three thousand have already been appointed and the recruitment was ongoing for the remaining three thousand posts.

He said that rather than opening new schools the government was focusing on improving infrastructure and staffing at existing institutions to provide quality education to the children in the State.

“The previous BJP government has opened new schools without adequate funding or infrastructure which has led to a decline in the quality of education in the state. Due to which the rank of Himachal has been declined to 21st position nationally,” he blamed.

The present state government was taking steps to address these shortcomings but faces some challenges for which the government needs public support. CM Sukhu affirmed that the state government is determined to overcome these obstacles and continue implementing reforms to ensure progress and development across all sectors in the state.