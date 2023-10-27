Himachal CM admitted in AIIMS-Delhi

A day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was hospitalized at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, he was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Friday.

He had been admitted to the IGMC Hospital on Wednesday midnight after complaining of abdominal pain and was diagnosed to be suffering from stomach infection.

According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister was shifted for some tests in the Department of Gastroenterology, AIIMS.

The Chief Minister has been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on the advice of IGMC, Shimla, doctors, he said.

“The process may take about two to three days. He is under the observation of the team of doctors, who have stated that his reports are normal,” said the spokesperson.

The health of the Chief Minister is stable and there is no reason to worry as he is taking proper rest and recovering fast, he added.