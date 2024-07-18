Himachal CM seeks additional financial support from Centre for Bulk Drug Park

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has demanded additional financial support for Bulk Drug Park from the Centre.

He called on Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi on Wednesday evening and highlighted the Centre’s critical role in the state’s economic development, emphasising its potential to generate significant local employment opportunities.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the state government’s commitment to enhancing the health sector through improved infrastructure and services.

Advertisement

Sukhu emphasised the need for state-of-the-art medical technology in hospitals to reduce the need for residents to seek advanced medical care outside the state.

Sukhu also demanded funds for completing the works of Nahan, Chamba, and Hamirpur medical colleges.

“Quality medical education is being imparted to students in the state,” he said and called for supporting the nursing students from the state in finding placements abroad as well.

The Union Minister assured of all possible assistance to the state from the Centre.