2 dead, 50 missing in Himachal cloudburst; PM monitoring ops

A series of devastating cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh has left at least two people dead and over 50 missing, as rescue teams scramble to locate and assist those affected. The cloud bursts occurred on Thursday in the hilly state’s Rampur in Shimla, Padhar in Mandi, and two villages in Kullu.

Speaking to reporters, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that two bodies have been recovered, while search operations were ongoing for those still missing.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities are on the ground, working against the clock in challenging conditions.

CM Sukhu, who convened an emergency meeting to address the crisis, said, “Cloudburst occurred in Mandi, Shimla, and Kullu districts today. Around 50 people are missing, 2 bodies have been recovered. NDRF, SDRF, DCs, and officials are present at the spot. We have instructed the officials to make all arrangements. We have also sought help from the army. I appeal to people not to go near canals and rivers. The Air Force has been asked to be ready. I will also go to the spot as soon as the weather clears.”

The Chief Minister further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all the possible help and that he has spoken to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to brief them about the ground situation.

“The Union Home Minister has assured all possible help and said that 2 additional NDRF teams are being sent. BJP chief Nadda also called twice and said that Prime Minister Modi is also worried. I have also spoken to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. I have said that the situation is under control, but roads and infrastructure have been damaged. Manali has lost connectivity,” he told reporters.

Giving further details about the rescue operations, CM Sukhu in a social media post earlier today, stated that “teams of NDRF, SDRF, police, Home Guard, and fire services are engaged in relief, search, and rescue operations. The local administration has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations smoothly. I am in touch with the officials and monitoring the relief and rescue operations.”

“The state government is committed to providing all possible assistance,” assured the chief minister.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed top officials to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those affected as “relief operations are underway in full swing.”