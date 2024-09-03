Himachal Assembly to introduce Zero hour

Himachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly will introduce Zero hour from Wednesday during the ongoing Monsoon session.

This is the first time in the history of the state assembly that the members of the House will get the facility of zero hour.

The Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania made this announcement in the house on Tuesday.

He said that Zero Hour will be of half- an- hour duration and will start after the Question Hour ends, adding that during Zero Hour, members will be able to raise their issues briefly.

For this, they will get only one minute or a little more time.