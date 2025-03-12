Ruling and oppostion members spar over Governor’s address in Himachal Assembly

Heated exchange errupted between the ruling party and the opposition during the discussion on the motion of thanks brought by the government on the Governor’s address in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.

The opposition members tried to highlight the failures of the government, while the ruling party boasted of the achievements of its government.

Participating in the discussion, BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti cornered the Congress government on its guarantees and said that the phased method of giving Rs 1500 to women is difficult to comprehend, whereas it was promised that Rs 1500 will come in the accounts of all women.

He said that the situation of cow dung purchase is also the same and regarding milk purchase, the government had said that it will buy milk at Rs 100 per litre which has not happned and with a little increase the state government is boasting of a historic increase.

Satti pointed out that even one of the minister had stated that the Congress party has become paralysed and the government is also not functioning well.

On the issue of cowdung purchase, he took a dig and said that it has become a noose around the government’s neck. He questioned whether purchasing cowdung is the government’s job.

Satti said that the roads of the state are in a bad condition and even funds are not being provided for patchwork on village roads.

He said that people are not even getting pipes to install taps.

Satti also sought to know in which assembly constituency the Adarsh health institutions have been built. Cornering the government on illegal mining, Satti said that the channelisation of the Swan river has been destroyed and the mining mafia is reaching Himachal from Punjab.

Satti accused the government of closing the state treasury, shutting down 1400 institutions, this is the achievement of the Congress government and the government has not mentioned it. Congress government took a loan of Rs 30 thousand crores in two years, this is the achievement of the government, he claimed.

Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar intervened and said that the people of the state have given a mandate of 5 years to the Congress and the government will fulfill all its guarantees in five years and come back to power.

He said that the previous BJP government has derailed the economy of the state by overdrafting and the Chief Minister is fixing it.

He said that the government has fulfilled the first guarantee of OPS in its first cabinet.

Stating that the government has so far purchased cow dung worth Rs 1.40 crore, Minister said that the government will use to produce manure which will be made available to the people in 5-10 kg packing.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, on the reply of Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar, said that his colleague Satpal Satti has not said anything wrong.

He said that the government should tell at how many places Adarsh Health Institutes have been opened in the state.

Thakur said that the state should he senstive to people’s pain.

“State government employees are not getting salary and the retired are also not getting pension. Doctors doing PG are not getting stipend,” he alleged, advising the government to stop making wrong statements. The Leader of Opposition said that the government cannot stiffle the voice of the opposition, as they will say what is wrong.