Assam Rifles in a coordinated effort with the state police, and Customs Preventive Force, seized 139 grams of Heroin valued at Rs 97.30 lakh, and confiscated 20 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 26 lakh in another operation in MIzoram.

Acting on specific information, a joint team comprising the Assam Rifles, Zokhawthar, and Champhai Customs Preventive Force conducted successful operations. The entire haul, consisting of Heroin and foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 1,23,30,000, was recovered during these operations in Champhai district on January 8.

The search spanned across Crossing Point I, Zokhawthar, and Jail Veng, Champhai, leading to the confiscation of the entire consignment.

Two individuals were arrested in connection to this incident and subsequently handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Department and Customs Preventive Force in Champhai for further proceedings.