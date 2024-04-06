Special Cell of Delhi Police recovers heroin worth Rs 40 cr

In a major crackdown on banned drugs, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted a narcotics syndicate involved in trafficking of heroin, the police said on Saturday.

With the arrest of Sarvan Bishnoi, said to be a part of the international cartel involved in heroin trafficking, the police team has recovered the contraband worth around Rs 40 crore in the international market, the police said.

The total quantity seized was 10 kgs, the police added, further saying that the same was concealed in the fuse box in the driver’s cabin of a vehicle.

The drug was being brought from Manipur and was supposed to be supplied in Delhi and the NCR region, and in the northern states like Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

It was on March 28 that information was passed on to the cops that an active member of the cartel would come to Okhla Industrial Area in a truck to deliver the huge consignment of drugs to a person.

Accordingly, a raiding party was put together and a trap was laid in the said area.

The team spotted the suspected truck bearing Rajasthan registration plate, which was parked near the under construction Godrej Tower building on Okhla Estate Marg.

Further, the informer identified the truck driver as Sarvan Bishnoi, who was waiting for his partner.

The suspect was surrounded and apprehended by the members of the raiding team, and upon search of the truck as per legal procedures, 10 kg heroin neatly packed in 10 packets and concealed in the fuse box of driver’s cabin of the truck was recovered.

Accordingly, a case under section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered with the Special Cell, New Delhi in this regard.

Arrested accused upon sustained interrogation disclosed that he had procured the recovered consignment of Heroin from a person based in Imphal, Manipur.

Efforts are being made to trace the co-accused, the police added.

During interrogation, the accused further disclosed that he is a member of an international drug cartel, and added that he has been involved in the supply of heroin from Myanmar via Manipur to Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan states for the last five years.