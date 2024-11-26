Hemant Soren calls on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Jharkhand Chief Minister-elect Hemant Soren along with his wife Kalpana Soren called on former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence in the city.

The senior JMM leader is in the national capital to invite INDIA bloc partners at his swearing-in ceremony scheduled on November 28.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Kejriwal said, “Soren’s win in the Jharkhand assembly polls is an inspiration for us as he defeated BJP despite facing imprisonment.”

The AAP leader added that as partner in alliance at the centre, he will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

“I wish him best of luck for the next five years and surely the JMM government will continue to work for the development of Jharkhand.”

Hemant Soren said, “INDIA bloc partners will attend the swearing-in ceremony on November 28”.

“We have also sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the oath ceremony of Jharkhand CM,” he added.