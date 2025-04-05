Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren reviews Ram Navami preparations, emphasises peace and law & order

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday held a high-level review meeting at his residential office on Kanke Road here to assess the state’s preparedness for maintaining law and order during the upcoming Ram Navami festival.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the celebrations take place peacefully, in a spirit of mutual love, brotherhood, and tradition. He instructed strict action against anyone found spreading rumours or attempting to disrupt harmony. He emphasised that anti-social elements must be closely monitored and handled firmly.

He directed officials to provide copies of the High Court’s order regarding the use of DJs to all licensed and unlicensed Akhara Committees and ensure they understand the consequences of any violations. CM Soren also ordered a complete ban on the emerging trend of bike rallies during Ram Navami processions, citing safety concerns for the public and participants alike.

The Chief Minister stressed the use of CCTV cameras and drones to monitor all major processions, with mandatory physical verification of routes. He also instructed police to remain on alert, particularly in sensitive areas where untoward incidents have occurred in the past. Officials were asked to coordinate closely with Peace Committee members and issue public appeals against playing objectionable songs.

CM Soren further said that if the situation demands, sound systems can be temporarily turned off to help regain control. He insisted that while traditional practices must be respected and allowed to continue without interference, any deviation or new practices that pose a threat to public order must be stopped immediately.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Home Department Vandana Dadel, DGP Anurag Gupta, ADG Operations Sanjay Anand Rao Latkar, IG Operations AV Homkar, IG Special Branch Prabhat Kumar, SP Operations Amit Renu, and all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police via video conferencing.

Chief Minister Soren concluded by stating that the government’s top priority is to ensure that Ram Navami is celebrated peacefully, without incidents of communal tension. He called on officials to counter misinformation swiftly and send a clear, positive message to the public.