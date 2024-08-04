8 dead in different rain related mishaps

Five children among eight were killed in separate rain-related mishaps across Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours till Saturday night.

In an incident of wall collapse in the Rewa district, four children, including a brother-sister duo, were killed along with the mother of one of the children.

According to the police, the mishap occurred in Village Garh on Saturday evening. On their way home after school, when the children walked near a dilapidated structure it suddenly gave in and its wall came crashing down on them. Consequently, the five children and the mother of one of them were trapped under the debris of the wall.

Hearing about the incident, villagers rushed to the help of the victims and managed to remove the debris. However, Manya Gupta (7) and her brother Siddarth Gupta (5) along with Anshika Gupta (5) and Anuj Prajapati (5) were killed in the incident while Anshika’s sister Raksha Gupta (7) and Anuj’s mother Rani Prajapati were seriously injured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Rani Prajapati succumbed during treatment in a hospital late night Saturday.

In another incident in the Narsinghpur district, a child and a youth were killed when a kuccha house collapsed in village Rampura. According to the police, the house of one, Pawan Namdev, collapsed and seven members of his family were trapped under the debris. Neighbours and other villagers rescued the family members and rushed them to a hospital. However, a three-year-old girl and a youth died during treatment.

A man was crushed to death under a wall that fell on him while he was taking shelter near the wall due to heavy rain in the Tikamgarh district. The incident occurred in village Bhagwantpura on Saturday evening when the victim, Tulsidas Palera, who was riding his motorcycle, took shelter behind the wall as it suddenly started raining.