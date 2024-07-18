Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala

Heavy rains continued to lash Kerala on Thursday causing havoc in many part of the state. Two people died after falling into water bodies in the state on Thursday

The body of Disek Mantiga, a native of Odisha who went missing at Manjeri in the Malappuram district , was found in a quarry pond on Thursday morning. Sadanandan, a duck farmer died in Kottayam’s Maliekadava after falling in a water body. The accident occurred while the ducks were being transported through the fields

Due to the continued heavy rains, district collectors announced a holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad, Kasargod, Kannur and Palakkad districts on Friday

Advertisement

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced a red alert on Thursday for Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, An orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod on Thursday, and for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Friday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha on Thursday. On Friday, a yellow alert is in place for

Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

The Air India Express flight, which was supposed to reach the Kannur International Airport on Thursday morning, was diverted to Kochi as the runway wasn’t visible due to heavy rain

In Palakkad, a tree fell onto a building at Mangalam Dam, causing structural damage and disrupting electricity supply in the area