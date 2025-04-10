Drizzle, strong winds bring to Delhi respite from scorching heat

Delhi experienced a refreshing change in weather on Thursday evening as drizzles accompanied by strong winds swept through the city providing a respite from sweltering heat.

The sudden shift in weather brought down the temperature, providing significant relief to the residents.

Advertisement

The capital had endured the hottest night of the season, with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius, nearly six degrees above the normal for this time of year. The unusually warm night was followed by a hot day, with the maximum temperature climbing to 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

However, the change in weather and gusty winds eased the discomfort, lowering temperatures and improving air quality across the city.

The India Meteorological Department predicted that, under the influence of the current Western Disturbance along with lower circulation features, heat wave conditions are likely to reduce significantly in Delhi from April 10.

According to the IMD, the drizzle was accompanied by a thunderstorm and strong surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, likely on 10th and 11th April. Fall in maximum temperatures by 03-05°C during the next three days and gradual rise by 02-04°C thereafter.

As per the weather department, there has been no large change in the minimum and the maximum temperatures over Delhi/NCR during the past 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are in the range of 40 to 41°C and 25 to 27°C, respectively.

The weather department continued by saying that the minimum temperatures are markedly above normal by 05-07°C, and maximum temperatures are markedly above normal by 05-06°C over many places in Delhi.

It forecast heatwave conditions at most places of Delhi, warmer nights at most places over Delhi with a partly cloudy sky.

Easterly winds with speeds up to 16 km/h prevailed during the past 24 hours, the IMD added.