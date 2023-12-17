Health will be good only when governance system is good with no corruption: Vice President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the health system suffers the most due to corruption but now whoever indulges in corruption, the clutches of the law definitely reach him.

“Health will be good only when the governance system is good. Corruption increases the disease but in the present times, no matter how big the family or name of the corrupt person is, the law is working equally for everyone,” he claimed.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar made these comments here on Sunday at the inauguration of the two-day Atal Health Fair at PNT Ground.

The Vice President said that healthy life is good life. The only option you have is to stay healthy abd have healthy body, then only you will get the happiness of life.

Jagdeep Dhankhar said that there was a time when the general public did not get the full amount of money sent from Delhi, but today they are getting 100 percent.

“The aspirations and feelings of Atal ji are being fulfilled today. Had Atal ji been there, he would have seen that his dream was coming true. Today India is not dependent on anyone’s perspective, our country is giving direction to the whole world. There was a time when we had adopted English in the matter of health, but the present government has given us an opportunity to adopt our old method by forming the Ministry of AYUSH,” he said.

Inaugurating the Atal Health Fair, the Vice President said that this is an emotional moment for me. “I have got the company of Atal ji. Atal ji was firm on ideological issues and if Atal ji was there today, he would have seen that today’s India is reaching the top of the world. Today India is the fifth economy in the world,” he said.

The Vice President said that India is going to become the third superpower in the world. For this it is necessary for everyone to be healthy. He said that no matter how good the talent is, if the health is not good then you will not be able to do anything. Therefore, staying healthy is the only option we have. We also have to think about this so that we do not fall ill, Dhankar.

On this occasion, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were also present.