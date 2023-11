“He was highly spiritual person..,” Satya Foundation founder remembers Subrata Roy

Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara India Group passed away on Tuesday due to cardiorespiratory arrest, and while remembering him, Chetan Upadhyaya, the founder and secretary of Satya Foundation said that he was a highly spiritual person.

“It is a sad day today…He (Subrata Roy) had started his journey from scratch. He was a highly spiritual person…The mortal remains will be taken to Lucknow tomorrow and most possibly the last rites will be performed the day after tomorrow,” Upadhyaya told reporters on Tuesday.

Subrata Roy passed away on Tuesday due to cardiorespiratory arrest, said the business group in a statement. He was 75 years old.

Remembering Subrata Roy, filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir said that he was lucky that he had the opportunity to work with Subrata Roy.

“He was admitted because of his deteriorating health. I don’t know what to say. I knew him personally…We’ve never had such a person, we are lucky that we had the opportunity to work with him and spend a good time with him,” Akashdeep Sabir told reporters.

“It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon’ble ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar,” read the statement issued by Sahara India Pariwar.

The statement said that Subrata Roy was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on 12th November this year following a decline in health and he was battling with various health complications.

“Saharasri ji, an inspirational leader and visionary, passed away on 14th November 2023 at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on 12th November 2023 following a decline in health,” the statement said.

“His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege to

work alongside him,” the statement added.

The statement further said that details regarding the last rites will be communicated in due course.

Also, the Samajwadi Party, in a post on X, expressed condolences on the demise of Subrata Roy. “Death of Saharashri Subrata Roy ji is very sad. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!”, the party said.