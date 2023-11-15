Mortal remains of Subrata Roy brought to Lucknow; cremation on Thursday

Mortal remains of Sahara India Parivar founder and chairman Subrata Roy were brought here on Wednesday as people from all walks of life thronged the Sahara Sahar to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Roy, 75, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest.

Employees of the Sahara group and their families were inconsolable as they paid floral tributes to their dear boss. Several politicians, industrialists, artists, Bollywood actors, among others expressed their condolences.

Roy’s wife Swapna and sons Sushanto and Seemanto had accompanied the body from Mumbai.

Ghulam Zeeshan, associated with the Sahara Group, said Roy will be cremated on Thursday at Bhaisakund Dham, a crematorium built by the businessman after the death of his sister.

One of the famous businessmen in the Indian diaspora who was popular for his rags to riches story, Roy had a prolonged struggle with complications related to metastatic malignancy, and hypertension.

Roy, fondly called ‘ Saharashree’, was born on June 10, 1948 in Bihar’s Arariya. He started the Sahara group in 1978 from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh with a small capital base of Rs 20,000. He took the businesses forward ranging from housing to aviation, and media to finance.

A movie on the Sahara group founder titled “Saharashree” is also in the offing. Sandeep Singh and Jayantilal Gada are producing the film, the poster of which has already been released.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the demise of Roy.