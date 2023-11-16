Subrata Roy cremated in Lucknow

Mortal remains of Subrata Roy brought to Lucknow; cremation on Thursday
Roy, 75, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest.
Roy (75) died on Tuesday night in a hospital in Mumbai following a prolonged illness.
Statesman News Service | Lucknow | November 16, 2023 6:35 pm
Roy (75) died on Tuesday night in a hospital in Mumbai following a prolonged illness. His mortal remains were brought to the Bhainsakund Dham from Sahara Sahar in a flower-bedecked vehicle. The Sahara Group chief’s grandson, Himank, lit the funeral pyre.
Bollywood celebrities, including Boney Kapoor and Raj Babbar, and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also attended the funeral.
A large number of people, including dignitaries and Sahara employees, have visited Sahara Sahar since Wednesday evening to pay their last respect to the departed soul.
He had a prolonged struggle with complications related to metastatic malignancy, and hypertension, sources said.
Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara India Group passed away on Tuesday due to cardiorespiratory arrest, and while remembering him, Chetan Upadhyaya, the founder and secretary of Satya Foundation said that he was a highly spiritual person.
