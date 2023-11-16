Subrata Roy cremated in Lucknow

The last rites of Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy were performed at the Bhaisakund Dham on the banks of river Gomti here on Thursday evening in the presence of thousands of people, including senior politicians, Bollywood personalities and Sahara workers.

Roy (75) died on Tuesday night in a hospital in Mumbai following a prolonged illness. His mortal remains were brought to the Bhainsakund Dham from Sahara Sahar in a flower-bedecked vehicle. The Sahara Group chief’s grandson, Himank, lit the funeral pyre.

Bollywood celebrities, including Boney Kapoor and Raj Babbar, and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also attended the funeral.

A large number of people, including dignitaries and Sahara employees, have visited Sahara Sahar since Wednesday evening to pay their last respect to the departed soul.