Hathras stampede: PM Modi talks to UP CM, assures help to victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his deep concern and grief after 120 people, mostly women, were killed in one of the worst stampedes in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

In a social media post on ‘X’, Modi said that he spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take stock of the situation and informed that all the possible help is being provided to the victims.

“Spoke to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji regarding the tragic incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The UP government is engaged in providing all possible help to all the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” the PM said.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The news of the death of many devotees, including women and children, in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” she said.

The tragic incident took place during the ‘Bhola Baba satsang’, a religious event which was being attended by people from several states.

Laxity on the part of the organisers of the ‘Bhola Baba satsang’ is said to be the cause of the tragedy.

ADG Agra Anupam Kulshreshtha said 120 people have died in the unfortunate incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to lodge an FIR against the event organizers and the government officers concerned. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He will visit Hathras on Wednesday, his office said.

Senior ministers Choudhury Laxmi Narayan and Sandeep Singh along with Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar are at the spot to take stock of the situation.

The CM has also directed ADG Agra and Divisional Commissioner Aligarh to rush to the spot and inquire about the reasons behind the incident. The officials will submit the report of the incident in the next 24 hours.