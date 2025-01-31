Haryana’s tourism will be brought on the world map: Union Minister Shekhawat

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Friday said that an action plan will be prepared to bring Haryana’s rich civilisation, culture, and tourism on the global stage. He also emphasised the need to enhance the grandeur of the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela and to involve major partner countries in the event in the future.

Haryana’s Heritage and Tourism Minister, Dr Arvind Sharma, met Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shekhawat in New Delhi today. During the meeting, Dr Sharma formally invited Shekhawat to the inauguration of the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, scheduled to be held in Faridabad on February 7. The two Ministers also discussed various topics related to tourism and cultural initiatives.

Advertisement

Union Minister Shekhawat stated that the time has come to showcase Haryana’s tourism on the global stage, similar to the recognition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela. He emphasised that the Central and Haryana Governments will collaborate to develop a special action plan to ensure that the world experiences and appreciates the richness of Haryana’s culture and tourism.

Advertisement

He highlighted that to enhance the grandeur of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, prominent countries will be added as partner nations in future editions, fostering greater cultural, handicraft, and handloom exchanges. He also suggested that the program calendar for the Mela be fixed, ensuring that global participants, artists, and tourists can plan their visits during the scheduled period. To promote the Surajkund International Crafts Mela on a global platform, he proposed organising theme-based fairs in Surajkund, similar to those held in cities like Mumbai and Kolkata.

Haryana Tourism Minister Dr Sharma stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, significant efforts are being made to promote unity in the diversity of food, culture, and art across the country and the State. He also apprised the Union Minister about the steps taken to enhance the grandeur of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

Dr Sharma mentioned that this year, digital platforms will be extensively utilised at the Mela, from online ticket booking to QR codes for artists and stalls, ensuring complete transparency in monitoring. He said that artists, weavers, and craftsmen from theme states Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, as well as from Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries and 50 other nations, will participate in the event. The Mela will also offer traditional and delectable dishes from 15 states for the enjoyment of visitors.