Haryana tops list of states with 28 pc growth in GST collection

Under the dynamic leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state has achieved consistent growth in revenue.

In December 2024, the Excise and Taxation Department recorded a remarkable 28 per cent increase in GST collections, the highest growth rate among major states in the country.

As per an official statement, in December 2024, Haryana collected Rs 10,403 crore, placing it as the fourth-largest state among the 28 States and 8 Union Territories in the country in terms of GST collection. In terms of percentage growth, Haryana ranked third.

This achievement highlights the state governments and the department’s commitment and integrity in meeting their tax collection responsibilities. The increase in revenue is not only a positive indicator of the state’s development but also a reflection of its overall economic progress.

The government spokesperson stated that the Excise and Taxation Department has achieved a total net collection of Rs 46,188 crore from April to December 2024. This includes Rs 8,812 crore from VAT and CST, Rs 9,527 crore from excise duty, and Rs 27,849 crore from SGST.

With a target of Rs 63,348 crore set for the financial year 2024-25, the department has already achieved 73 per cent of its target. He emphasized that this not only reflects the success of Haryana’s tax reform policy but also marks a significant step towards the state’s overall development.

The government spokesperson emphasized that revenue is a crucial source of funding for the government, enabling the development of various projects, the provision of civic amenities, and the promotion of both state and national growth.

The Excise and Taxation Department consistently aims to exceed its revenue targets set in the state budget to ensure that adequate funds are available for developmental work. These efforts not only strengthen the capacity of the state government but also contribute to propelling the state toward greater economic development.