Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught an executive engineer for accepting a bribe of rupees one lakh in lieu of passing bills of payments.

Sharing this information on Thursday, the Vigilance Bureau’s spokesperson said the officer has been identified as Rajender Sharma posted at the Rohtak Division.

The complainant, a resident of Model Town, Sonipat alleged that the accused executive engineer was demanding bribes in lieu of passing the bills of a tender work, besides not cancelling his tenders before the time period.

On receiving the complaint, a team was formed which laid a trap and arrested the accused officer accepting the bribe money from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him at the Bureau’s Police Station, Rohtak and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.