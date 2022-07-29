Haryana school students to get coaching for Agnipath Scheme

The Haryana government will arrange coaching for school students willing to serve as Agniveers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force under the Agneepath scheme for recruitment into the Armed forces.

The choice will be taken from the students at the time of admission in Class XI. Initially, it will be started in batches of 50 students in 200 schools of the state.

The decision was taken in a meeting held with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Air Marshal Manavendra Singh of Air Force Training Command, Headquarters, Bangalore regarding the Agniveer recruitment process.

An official spokesperson said it was also decided in the meeting that there will be training courses at different levels which will include both physical and academic. For physical training, preference will be given to Zilla Sainik Board and willing ex-servicemen who have been in Army Training Institute and recruiting offices during their service.

The services of school teachers will be taken for the academic course. Initially the training programme will be conducted on weekends and later for one month during summer vacations.

Agniveer coaching facility will also be provided free of cost to the children of families having an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 Lakh.

The syllabus will be prepared by the school education department. Coaching facilities will also be available for the students of industrial training institutes and multi-technical institutions.

In the meeting, Khattar said recently the Union government has announced the opening of 10 new Sainik Schools across the country. There are already two Sainik Schools in Haryana at Kunjpura and Rewari.

It is our endeavor that out of 10 new Sainik Schools, Haryana should get one Sainik School. We already have land available for this school at Matanhail in the Jhajjar district.

In the meeting, Air Marshal Manavendra Singh informed that Class X pass youth will be recruited as Agniveer (general duty) and 12 pass youth will be recruited as Agniveer (technical). This year’s age limit is 17 to 23 years and from next year as per the rules of the Agneepath scheme, it will be 17 to 21 years.

He said after serving as Agniveers, Agniveers will be given skill qualification certificates from the Army. On the basis of which he can get a job in civil also. The conditions of the recruitment process of Army, Navy, Air Force will all remain as per the pre-determined conditions.