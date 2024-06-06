Shortcomings in Agnipath scheme should be discussed: Janata Dal (United)

The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday said it had offered unconditional support to the BJP-led NDA in forming a new government but desired that the shortcomings in the Agnipath scheme be discussed in detail.

“A section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed,” senior JD(U) Leader K C Tyagi said.

Earlier today, the senior JD (U) leaders are believed to have held a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and party supremo to discuss the formation of the new Narendra Modi-led government. The JD(U) is expecting some key ministries in the new Union Cabinet.

The Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Armed Forces is a scheme where selected candidates are enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period. Based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces, Agniveers after completing their engagement period are offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Of these upto 25 per cent of Agniveers will be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre.

Mr Tyagi also indicated that his party is not against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) but was of the view that it should be discussed with all stakeholders. “We are not against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but we reckon that it should be discussed with all the stakeholders including the states, Chief Ministers and political parties”, he said.

The JD-U leader also advocated a caste census, saying PM Modi was not opposed to it. “A caste census is being demanded by all. Bihar has paved the way for it. Even the Prime Minister did not oppose the caste census, so we will pursue it,” he said.

He also spoke on special status for Bihar, which has been a demand of the party and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“There is no pre-condition. There is unconditional support. But Bihar should be given a special status. That is something which we have in our heart,” he said.