‘Haryana stopping Delhi’s water’: AAP flags ‘new BJP conspiracy’ ahead of May 25 voting

“Ahead of the May 25 voting for Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has hatched a new conspiracy to target AAP and disturb the people of the national capital,” the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Wednesday.

Elaborating the charge further, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said the BJP, through its government in Haryana, has stopped the water flow to Delhi to create a water crisis in the national capital ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections voting.

“Under this conspiracy, through its Haryana government, the BJP has stopped the water flow to Delhi. This has been done to disturb the people of Delhi and cause a water crisis here. Yamuna water supply to Delhi is being stopped…An investigation revealed that the Haryana Government is stopping the Yamuna water flow to Delhi…,” she said.

The Delhi minister alerted people of Delhi not to get lured into the BJP conspiracy and exuded confidence of winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

“I would like to alert the people of Delhi – don’t get lured into the conspiracy of BJP. I would also like to tell the BJP – you can’t fool the people of Delhi, they are going to give all 7 seats to the INDI Alliance this time…,” she said.

Atishi added that the Delhi government will write a letter to the BJP-led Haryana government in this regard and even move the Supreme Court if action is not taken by the neighbouring state government.

“We will immediately write to the Haryana Government. If needed, we will also move an urgent application before the court…If no action is taken on our letter to the Haryana Government, we will approach the Supreme Court if needed,” she added.