Haryana: People advised to remain indoors in view of rain fury

In view of the incessant heavy rainfall in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday urged the people to remain in- doors and leave the houses only for urgent works.

According to the advisory issued by the state government today, schools can be closed if needed in rain-affected districts.

The teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been called in to deal with any kind of emergency.

“Constant contact is also being maintained with the Army, so that their help could be taken, if required. People should refrain from going near rivers and drains due to rise in water level in rivers.

Adequate arrangements of food and health facilities have been made by the Administration for the people affected by the rains,” the advisory said adding in case of any problem, people can contact flood helpline numbers 1070, 1077, 112, 0172-2545938.

After a meeting to review the preparations being made by the departments, the CM said according to the forecast by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of similar rainfall till next Wednesday.

He asked the departments to work in close coordination, so that the safety of life and property could be ensured. Besides directing all the civil and police officers to remain alert, he asked them to make all necessary arrangements so that timely assistance could be provided in any emergent situation.

Khattar said information was received about 10 to 12 people from Haryana being stranded in Kullu-Manali. Sensing the urgency of the situation, he immediately spoke to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for ensuring the safety of people of the state.

He said all the residents of Haryana are safe and every situation is being monitored in coordination with the Himachal government.

Khattar said due to excessive rains at many places in Himachal Pradesh, rain water is expected to reach Haryana in the coming time. For this, the officers should make all necessary arrangements in this regard and also direct the field officers to gear up to tackle any situation.

On the incident of a landslide in the Morni area of Panchkula district caused by heavy rains, the CM directed the district administration to resolve the problem arising due to the landslide and ensure smooth movement at the earliest.