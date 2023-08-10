Haryana govt to release 43 prisoners on Independence Day

The Haryana government has decided to release 43 prisoners on 15 August 2023 on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Independence by granting special remission.

Giving this information on Thursday, an official spokesperson said seven prisoners aged 60 years and above, who have completed 50 per cent of their actual sentence without remission, would be released.

Similarly, the sentence of such convicted prisoners, who have completed two-thirds or 66 per cent of the actual sentence period without remission, has been reduced. He said 33 such prisoners will also be released.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said three convicted prisoners, who have completed their sentence but are unabale to pay the fine, will also be released on 15 August by giving them the benefit of special remission.

He also stated that the said prisoners must deposit the amount of fine imposed by any court, and if they fail to deposit this amount before August 15, they will not be released.