Haryana govt pays Rs 4,783 crore to farmers for paddy and millet procurement

The procurement of Kharif crops for the 2024-25 season is proceeding smoothly in Haryana. So far, 35.63 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy arrived at the mandis across the state, of which 31.22 lakh MT has been purchased by procurement agencies at the minimum support price (MSP).

For the paddy purchase, a payment of Rs 4,314 crore has been made directly through the bank accounts of farmers. So far, 21.36 lakh MT of paddy has been lifted from the mandis.

A spokesperson for the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department said on Monday that the online gate pass facility eased the process of the sale of crops by the farmers.

The government is offering a minimum support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,320 per quintal for grade-A paddy.

The spokesperson informed that out of the total 31.22 lakh MT of paddy purchased so far, the highest purchase of 7.19 lakh MT has been made in the Kurukshetra district.

Additionally, 6.75 lakh MT has been purchased in Kaithal district, 6.26 lakh MT in Karnal district, 3.33 lakh MT in Ambala district, 3.17 lakh MT in Yamunanagar district, 1.93 lakh MT in Fatehabad district, 1.02 lakh MT in Jind district, and 0.54 lakh MT in Panchkula district.

Paddy arriving in the mandis of other districts is also being purchased accordingly.

The spokesperson also highlighted that the purchase of other Kharif crops at MSP is ongoing. Since October 1, millet procurement has been underway in the state. So far, 3.44 lakh MT of millet has been purchased, and a payment of Rs 469 crore has been made directly to farmers’ bank accounts.

He added that the highest government purchase of millet, amounting to 91,563 MT, has been recorded in Mahendragarh district.

Additionally, 82,300 MT have been purchased in Rewari district, 50,805 MT in Bhiwani district, 31,973 MT in Gurugram district, 27,662 MT in Jhajjar district, 24,662 MT in Charkhi Dadri, and 18,887 MT in the Mewat district.