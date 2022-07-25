Haryana govt to open 1,200 libraries in villages

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli, on Monday, said 1,200 libraries equipped with modern facilities will be opened in villages of the state to help the youth prepare for competitive examinations.

Speaking at the inauguration of an e-library and modern gym at Rasulpur village in Tohana Assembly constituency, the minister said apart from preparing for academic education rural youth can prepare for competitive examinations in these libraries without leaving their area.

Babli informed that he had forwarded his suggestion to open an e-library equipped with modern facilities in villages before Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. The minister said the CM immediately acted upon the suggestion and took the decision to start an e-library in every village of the state.

These air-conditioned e-libraries, he said are equipped with all facilities including water, latest computers, smart boards etc. He said that similarly, fitness machines of good quality have been installed in modern gyms.