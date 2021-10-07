Haryana to equip all six airstrips in state with modern facilities: Chautala

The Haryana government intends to dedicate all the six airstrips of the state including ‘Maharaja Agrasen International Airport, Hisar’ to the public by equipping them with modern facilities.

At a meeting with officers from the aviation department and other departments who are directly involved in this project, Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala evaluated the progress report of the construction works of the airports of Pinjore, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani and Gurugram including the International Airport and directed to complete all the work related to the project in the stipulated

time-frame.

He said the aviation sector is the future dream of the youth of Haryana and the officers should not let any laxity hinder the pace of these projects so that state-of-the-art airports would be provided to

the people of Haryana and the youth at the earliest.

Regarding the delay in the work of the runway of Hisar International Airport, Chautala said people should not suffer due to the closure of Hisar-Barwala road, for this, the final plan of the alternative road connecting Mirzapur road to the National Highway near Talwandi should be prepared at the earliest so that the construction work of the road can begin. In the meeting, the officers were ordered to close the Dhansu road.

It was informed in the meeting that all the formalities related to vacating the Bal Nigrani Ghar house of Hisar have been completed. The deputy CM directed to accelerate the pace of vacating it soon. In this meeting, the report of closing three channels of Gaushala Minor, shifting of Nandishala to another place, and shifting of BPCL plant from here was taken.

Chautala clearly asked the officials to complete the construction work of the runway of ‘Maharaja Agrasen International Airport, Hisar’ within the stipulated time period.

Expansion of airstrips including helipads in Karnal, Pinjore, Bhiwani, Narnaul, Gurugram, their modernization, electricity supply, water supply, boundary wall, runway lights, air traffic control hangar etc was also discussed in the meeting.

Regarding the Karnal airport, it was informed that land acquisition work for the Karnal airstrip is in the final stage. Chautala stressed on giving more facilities to the flying schools running in Pinjore,

Karnal and Bhiwani and increasing the number of pilot training seats there.