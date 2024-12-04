Haryana govt constitutes Lohgarh Project Development committee

The Haryana government has constituted a high powered committee namely Lohgarh Project Development Committee to monitor the progress of work on the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Centre at Logarh in district Yamunanagar.

While giving this information here on Wednesday, an official spokesman said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved a proposal in this regard.

Union minister Manohar Lal will serve as the chief patron of the Committee and Chief Minister Saini as Chairman.

He said that the other members of the Committee included Tourism Minister, Sh Arvind Sharma, former Cabinet Minister, Kanwar Pal, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, former Member of Parliament Tarlochan Singh, Sikh Historian and Former Vice Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala Dr Jaspal Singh, Principal Secretary, Heritage and Tourism Department, Chairman, Haryana State Biodiversity Board, Randeep Singh Jauhar, Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar, Managing Director, Haryana Tourism Corporation and Chairman Sigma Group Jagdip S Chadha.

The spokesman said that this ambitious Lohgarh Development Project is set to transform the Lohgarh Memorial site into a sprawling complex that not only pays homage to the legendary Baba Banda Singh Bahadur but also showcases the rich heritage of the Sikh community.

He said that the project, designed to unfold in two phases, sets out to rejuvenate the memorial site’s cultural and historical significance.

In the first phase, attention will be focused on restoring and enhancing the fort, the main gate, and the boundary wall of the complex, spanning a vast 20-acre area. A key aspect of this transformation will be the construction of a state-of-the-art museum.

The museum promises to be a cutting-edge tribute to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, blending his life story with the latest technological innovations to immerse visitors in a world that fuses history with modernity.

In this remarkable space, the essence of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s life, from his birth to his final days, will be vividly portrayed.

He said that in the second phase of this project, a global design competition will be held to select a design for a giant statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, which will stand as a striking centerpiece of the memorial complex.

This majestic statue is set to be a source of inspiration for generations to come and a testament to the indomitable spirit of Sikhism.

He said that additionally, a martial arts school will be established in Lohgarh, fostering the legacy of the Sikh martial prowess and strengthening the cultural roots of the community.

This initiative will not only be a source of pride for Haryana but for Sikhs across India, he added.