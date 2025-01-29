Haryana embarks on ambitious affordable housing mission with PMAY-U 2.0

The Haryana Government has taken a big step towards providing affordable housing to urban poor and middle-class families with the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0).

In order to realize the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a roof to every urban poor and middle-class family, this ambitious scheme of the Central Government aims to provide financial assistance for affordable housing to urban poor and middle class families across the country in the next five years.

In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana has taken decisive steps to ensure the smooth implementation of PMAY-U 2.0.

Haryana Chief Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi on Wednesday chaired the 17th meeting of the State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (SLSMC) for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and the first meeting of the SLSMC for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0).

Dr Joshi emphasized the need to eliminate loopholes in fund distribution and directed officials to implement an OTP-based verification system to prevent financial mismanagement. He also called for a detailed sample survey to assess the genuineness of beneficiaries and ensure that banks should disburse loans in a hassle-free manner.

“The benefits of this scheme must reach the poor without leakage,” the Chief Secretary asserted, underscoring the importance of strict monitoring and accountability in the implementation process.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need for a wide public awareness campaign through print and electronic media, display of flex banners/hoardings at prominent places, distribution of leaflets or handbills in major slums and colonies, and advertisements on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, etc.

The meeting was informed that 15,256 applicants have been allotted one marla plots for constructing pucca houses under the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana and financial assistance under Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) vertical of PMAY-U 2.0 will be provided to these 15,256 beneficiaries.

PMAY-U 2.0 offers a multi-pronged approach to addressing the housing deficit, encompassing construction and purchase options. The scheme caters to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Lower Income Groups (LIG), and Middle Income Groups (MIG) residing in urban areas.

A beneficiary family, defined as husband, wife, unmarried sons, and/or unmarried daughters, must not own a pucca house (a permanent dwelling unit) anywhere in India to be eligible under the scheme. PMAY-U 2.0 offers affordable housing opportunities to EWS families (annual income up to Rs 3 lakh), LIG families (Rs 3 lakh to Rs6 lakh) and MIG families (Rs6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh).

The scheme prioritizes vulnerable groups, including widows, single women, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, transgenders, individuals from Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, and other vulnerable sections such as street vendors and construction workers.

The scheme’s scope extends to all statutory towns as per the 2011 Census and subsequently notified towns, including designated planning areas. PMAY-U 2.0 supports the construction of houses with a minimum carpet area of 30 square meters, offering flexibility to States/UTs to increase this up to 45 square meters, while maintaining the central government’s financial assistance levels. The scheme will be delivered through four distinct verticals: Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH), and the Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS).

The Department of Housing For All has been designated as the State Level Nodal Agency, streamlining the administrative process. Crucially, the state has established the State Level Appraisal Committee (SLAC) and the State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (SLSMC) to oversee project approvals and implementation.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, solidifying the state’s commitment to the scheme. Monitoring will be conducted at three levels—city, state, and central—through dedicated committees such as the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC).

Further, while reviewing the progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, the Chief Secretary was informed that the DPRs of 80 ULBs having 68,016 beneficiaries have been accepted by the GoI. 20,016 houses have been constructed under the scheme while work is underway for the construction of 12,513 houses and a total fund of Rs 622.67 crore has already been disbursed among the beneficiaries.

Further, Letters of Intent have been issued to 34,598 beneficiaries of BLC vertical. Home loan of Rs 8459.91 crore has been sanctioned to 44,722 beneficiaries and interest subsidy of Rs 989.36 crore has been disbursed under Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme.