Haryana developing NCR as logistic hub: Khattar

Haryana is strategically developing the National Capital Region (NCR) as a robust warehousing and logistics hub, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday.

Laying the foundation stone for Flipkart’s regional distribution centre in Manesar and virtually launching the Grocery Supply Center in Sonipat, the CM said multiple projects are underway to enhance logistics connectivity, including expressways, railways, and national highways.

Khattar said key projects, such as the Global Smart City and Mass Rapid Transit System in Gurugram, and the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Narnaul, spanning 886 acres and costing US$ 700 million in partnership with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project, are already in progress.

The CM said ongoing projects, including the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of Railways, and Gurugram-Alwar road, are set to bolster logistics connectivity.

He said Haryana has also received approval for the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, valued at about Rs 6000 Crore, with land acquisition already underway. Additionally, 17 national highways are set to be constructed in Haryana, ensuring comprehensive connectivity by the end of 2024, Khattar said.

The CM said Global City being developed in Gurugram district is a new chapter in the development of the area. The work of Global City, to be developed on about 1000 acres of land, is also progressing rapidly.

He said there is a strong possibility of investment of Rs One lakh crore in this project. Due to which lakh of employment opportunities will be created not only in NCR but in the entire state.

Khattar said the state aims to contribute approximately Rs 14 lakh crore to the national GDP by 2024-25.

The state’s investor-friendly policies and conducive business environment are driving this impressive growth, he added.

The CM said Flipkart is making substantial investments in Haryana, including the establishment of a regional distribution centre in Manesar, covering 140 acres and involving an investment of Rs 1389 Crore.

This distribution centre is poised to become Asia’s largest, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 10,000 individuals. Moreover, Flipkart’s grocery supply centre in Sonipat is set to generate around 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, Khattar said.