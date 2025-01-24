Haryana: CS reviews 25 infrastructure projects of over Rs 100 crore each

Haryana Chief Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi on Friday chaired a review meeting for 25 infrastructure projects, each with a cost exceeding Rs 100 crore. With a total of over Rs 17,516 crore, these projects span over the departments of Industries and Commerce, Medical Education and Research, Irrigation and Water Resources, and Public Health Engineering.

During the meeting, he instructed officials to establish a panel comprising officers from the irrigation, industry, PWD B&R, and public health departments. This panel will review project timelines and propose proactive, long-term solutions to ensure strict adherence to schedules and the timely completion of projects.

Issuing strict instructions, the CS also directed officials to take action against negligent contractors, including blacklisting them. He directed that all necessary clearances, including environmental and forest approvals, should be obtained prior to issuing tenders for projects, ensuring their completion within the stipulated timelines.

The meeting was informed that the Rs 100-crore project to provide canal-based drinking water supply to 35 villages of Badhra Assembly constituency has been completed in Charkhi Dadri district. Similarly, the improvement of water supply in 52 villages and 5 Dhanies in Nagina and Pingwan blocks of Nuh district is also nearing completion.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Sudhir Rajpal, said the construction work of six government nursing colleges in the state at a cost of Rs 194.30 crore is likely to be completed as per schedule by this May 31.

He said the construction of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University of Health Sciences in Kutail, Karnal, has also been completed while the procurement of medical equipment and recruitment of faculty and other staff is in progress. The university is being constructed at a cost of Rs 761.51 crore and is likely to start functioning soon.

Similarly, the construction work of Rs 535.55 crore Government Medical College project in Bhiwani has also been completed while the procurement of biomedical equipment has been started and the project is likely to be completed by March this year. The recruitment of faculty and other staff is in progress.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the development of infrastructure at IMT Sohna, development of infrastructure in Global City Projects, construction of Integrated Multi Modal Logistic Hub Project, construction of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Government Medical College, Panjupur, Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Phase III and establishment of Sant Sarsai Nathji Government Medial College in Sirsa.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation & Water Resources, Anurag Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, D Suresh, and other senior officers were present in the meeting.