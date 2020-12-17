A day after a Sikh priest who was supporting the farmers agitation died by suicide at the Delhi-Haryana border, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar expressed his grief and said that Baba Ram Singh dedicated his life to the service of people.

Haryana CM ML Khattar said, “I am saddened by Baba Ram Singh’s death. He spent his entire life serving people and lived only for others.”

संत बाबा रामसिंह जी का निधन संत समाज, देश, राज्य तथा मेरे लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। यह अत्यंत दुख का क्षण है, बाबा जी की आत्मा, परमात्मा में विलीन हो। हम उनके दिखाए मानव-कल्याण के मार्ग पर चलने को संकल्पित हैं, यही उनके प्रति सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 17, 2020

This is the first official reaction by a BJP- ruled state on the death due to the farmers protests near Delhi’s border. The opposition parties said that government’s ‘brutality has crossed all limits.’

Baba Ram Singh, a 65-year old priest at a Gurudwara in Haryana had allegedly shot himself on Wednesday evening in a car at the Delhi-Sonipat border, which is around two kilometres away from the Singhu border, the epicentre of the farmers protest.

In the suicide note, priest Baba Ram Singh said that he was sacrificing his life ‘to express anger and pain against the government’s injustice.’

The note said, “I feel the pain of farmers fighting to ensure their rights… I share their pain because the government is not doing justice to them. To inflict injustice is a sin, but it is also a sin to tolerate injustice. To support farmers, some have returned their awards to the government. I have decided to sacrifice myself.”

The funeral will be held in Karnal on Friday, according to his followers.

Opposition leaders have expressed their grief and offered condolences and targeted the ruling BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Sant Baba Ram Singh from Karnal died by suicide over the farmers’ condition at Kundli border. My condolences in this moment of grief… many farmers have sacrificed their lives. The Modi government has crossed all the limits of cruelty. Stop being adamant, take back the anti-farmer laws.”

करनाल के संत बाबा राम सिंह जी ने कुंडली बॉर्डर पर किसानों की दुर्दशा देखकर आत्महत्या कर ली। इस दुख की घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएँ और श्रद्धांजलि। कई किसान अपने जीवन की आहुति दे चुके हैं। मोदी सरकार की क्रूरता हर हद पार कर चुकी है। ज़िद छोड़ो और तुरंत कृषि विरोधी क़ानून वापस लो! pic.twitter.com/rolS2DWNr1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “The news of Sant Baba Ram Singh Ji’s suicide is very painful. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family. Our farmers are asking for their rights. The government should listen to the voice of farmers and withdraw the three laws.”

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal and a former ally of the BJP said, “Anguished to hear that Sant Baba Ram Singh ji Nanaksar Singhra wale shot himself at Singhu border in Kisan Dharna, looking at farmers’ suffering. Sant ji’s sacrifice won’t be allowed to go in vain. I urge GOI not to let situation deteriorate any further & repeal the 3 agri laws.”

Farmers from across the country have gathered at the Delhi border and are agitating against the three farm laws that were passed by the centre. The farmers have set forth their demands wit the government regarding the minimum support price (MSP) system which they feel leave them to be exploited by corporates.