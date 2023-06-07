Haryana CM Khattar, Captain Amarinder hail MSP hike for Kharif crops

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the farmer-friendly decision of increasing the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24.

“This decision is another step towards the commitment of the government to double the income of the farmers,” the CM said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Former Punjab CM and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Captain Amarinder Singh also congratulated farmers for the “historic hike in MSP of Kharif crops”.

“The Narendra Modi-led Central government has today approved the hike in multiple crops with the rate of paddy being increased from Rs 2,040 to 2,183 per quintal, while the highest increase being made in the price of Moong Dal for which MSP has been raised to Rs 8,558 from 7,755 per quintal,” he said in a tweet.

An official spokesperson of Haryana government said that the MSP of paddy (common) has been increased from Rs 2,040 per quintal to Rs 2,183 per quintal, while the MSP of A-grade paddy has been increased from Rs 2,060 per quintal to Rs 2,203 per quintal.

The MSP of moong dal has been increased from Rs 7,755 per quintal to Rs 8,558 per quintal, said the spokesperson. He said the MSP of Bajra has been increased from Rs 2,350 per quintal to Rs 2,500 per quintal, the MSP of Ragi has been increased from Rs 3,578 per quintal to Rs 3,846 per quintal, MSP of Maize has been increased from Rs 1,962 per quintal to Rs 2,090 per quintal, MSP of Arhar has been increased from Rs 6,600 per quintal to Rs 7000 per quintal.

The MSP of Urad has been increased from Rs 6600 per quintal to Rs 6950 per quintal. Similarly, the MSP of groundnut has been increased from Rs 5850 per quintal to Rs 6377 per quintal, the MSP of sunflower has been increased from Rs 6400 per quintal to Rs 6760 per quintal, the MSP of soybean has been increased from Rs 4300 per quintal to Rs 4600 per quintal, MSP of cotton (medium staple) has been increased from Rs.6080 per quintal to Rs.6620 per quintal, MSP of cotton (long staple) has been increased from Rs.6380 per quintal to Rs.7020 per quintal.

The spokesperson said for the last several years, the Central Government declares the Minimum Support Price for both Rabi and Kharif crops before the sowing season starts. With this step of the government, the farmers have the option of sowing the crop which can be more profitable.