Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visit to village near Karnal and his meeting with a group of farmers got cancelled after a farmers protesting the farm laws ransacked the venue.

The Haryana Police came down on the protesting farmers, who were trying to enter Karnal village and the police fired tear-gas shells and water cannons.

CM Khattar was scheduled to attend a farmers gathering at the village and talk about the Centre’s farm laws and their benefits. There was a heavy presence of police at the village ahead of the meeting.

BJP ruled Haryana has been in reports when it decided to stop the farmers on way to Delhi from the state as well as Punjab. The Centre decided to conduct programmes to dispel ‘misconceptions’ about the three farm laws, after criticism for this move.

The CM’s programme had run in some trouble as protesting farmers hardened their stand as talks failed to resolve the deadlock between the government and the leaders of the farm union who are protesting the farm laws.

Congress’s Randeep Surjewala said, “Respected Manohar Lal ji, please stop this pretence of Kisan Mahapanchayat in Kaimla village. By playing with the sentiments of those who provide us with food, please stop meddling with the law and order situation,”

शर्म कीजिए खट्टर साहेब। जब आप किसान महापंचायत कर रहे हैं तो वहाँ आने से किसानों को ही रोकने का मतलब क्या है? मतलब साफ़ है-आपको किसानों से सरोकार न होकर केवल इवेंटबाजी से मतलब है। याद रखिए, यही हाल रहा तो बिना पुलिस के आपका घर से निकलना नामुमकिन हो जाएगा। काले क़ानून वापस लें। pic.twitter.com/SllwV6CjFy — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 10, 2021

मा. मनोहर लाल जी, करनाल के कैमला गाँव में किसान महापंचायत का ढोंग बंद कीजिए। अन्नदाताओं की संवेदनाओं एवं भावनाओं से खिलवाड़ करके क़ानून व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने की साज़िश बंद करिए। संवाद ही करना है तो पिछले 46 दिनों से सीमाओं पर धरना दे रहे अन्नदाता से कीजिए।https://t.co/TCLpfn52Ds — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 10, 2021

He further said, “If you want to have a conversation, have it with those who have been protesting for the last 46 days.”