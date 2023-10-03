Haryana: CM directs for immediate FIR in transformer theft cases

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the Police Department to register FIRs immediately if a farmer reports the theft of a distribution transformer from his field.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur has written letters to all Additional DGPs, Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Range Officers in the state, instructing them to ensure that these orders are followed.

The DGP has directed all police station SHOs to register FIRs immediately if a farmer reports the theft of a distribution transformer from his field.

The DGP said that these guidelines have been issued to ensure that farmers do not face any problems in filing FIRs for the theft of distribution transformers.

He said it has come to the notice of the police department that often, farmers are asked to report the theft of transformers to the electricity department officials, which is neither logical nor fair.

The DGP has directed all SHOs and police post-charges to ensure that FIRs are registered immediately in such cases so that action can be taken as per the rules.

Meanwhile, in a move aimed at alleviating the plight of patients afflicted by approximately 55 rare diseases, including muscular dystrophy, the Haryana government has extended a major relief to them.

The CM has approved a proposal to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 2750 to such patients in the state and include them in Chirayu Yojana by providing relaxation in the family income limit.

This was disclosed by Director General of Haryana Health Services Dr Sonia Trikha Khullar in a meeting held with the officials of the Muscular Dystrophy Victims Family Association at Panchkula today.