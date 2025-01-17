Haryana: CM directs DCs, SPs to conduct Joint Operations to curb drug abuse

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday chaired a joint meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the state and directed them to work with mutual coordination to address critical issues such as law and order, crime against women, drug addiction, child labour, and illegal mining.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also attended the meeting, which took place at the Madhuban Police Complex in Karnal.

Prior to the meeting, the Chief Minister led the officers in reading the Preamble of the Constitution as part of the Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Swabhiman Abhiyan.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police serve as the face of the government at the grassroots level and that the people of the state have high expectations from them.

He urged all officers to work in close coordination to meet these expectations and ensure the efficient implementation of government policies. He also directed them to promote administrative efficiency, ensuring that the benefits of various welfare programs reach the public at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister, while directing officials to effectively implement the three new criminal laws in the state, emphasized the need for their full enforcement by March 31. He instructed that, in addition to other provisions, video conferencing facilities should be made available in all courts across the state.

Furthermore, he stressed the implementation of e-summons and e-challans, which will spare witnesses from having to appear in court to record their statements. The Chief Minister highlighted that the primary objective of these new laws is to ensure transparent and timely justice for the people.

He reiterated that the state’s government aims to ensure that the innocent are not wrongfully punished, while the guilty receive the harshest punishment. He urged all officials to collaborate effectively to achieve these goals.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the safety of women and girls across Haryana. He directed the officers to ensure that the committee formed at the district level effectively monitors crimes against women and takes appropriate action in each case.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to jointly carry out operations against drug abuse in their respective districts. He emphasized that eradicating the illegal drug trade is a top priority for the state government.

The officers were urged to work in coordination to identify the drug mafia, target the drug supply chain, and dismantle it, with the ultimate goal of making the state completely drug-free.

In addition to taking strict action against drug abuse, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of raising awareness among the youth about the harmful effects of drugs.

He mentioned that marathons are being organized across the state as part of the drug-free campaign and encouraged officers to ensure maximum youth participation in these events. Furthermore, he directed the officers to regularly monitor all drug de-addiction centers in each district.

Saini, while giving firm instructions to make Haryana drug-free and take strict action against Chinhit Apradh, assured the officers that they have been given free hand to carry out these tasks.

The Chief Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioners to conduct regular meetings of the Vigilance Committee at the district and sub-division levels under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.

Apart from this, in view of major accidents, instructions were also given to hold regular meetings of the District Road Safety Committee, monitor safe vehicle policy, and deal strictly with hit and run cases.

Taking note of the illegal mining cases in the state, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to take immediate and decisive action to curb such illegal activities. He also mentioned that the mining department has also been instructed to implement prompt measures to address the issue.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the Superintendents of Police, directed that a dedicated child welfare officer be stationed at every police station. He said that these officers should be provided with proper training to protect children and teenagers from sexual crimes, with the goal of preventing such heinous offenses.

In addition, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been entrusted the responsibility of curbing child marriages. He also instructed that the existing task force, led by the District Magistrate, for the prevention of child labor, be made more effective in its operations.

The Chief Minister highlighted that a special cleanliness campaign is underway in the state, running until January 31. He instructed the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to ensure the success of this initiative, emphasizing that the cleanliness of every government office is also being prioritized as part of the campaign.

To support this, each department will appoint a nodal officer responsible for updating data on the central monitoring portal. Additionally, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to implement the use of e-office by March 2025 to streamline operations and save time.

While instructing officials to take strict action against individuals deceiving the public with promises of multiplying their money through chit funds and other schemes, Saini said that if anyone operates a scheme involving irregular money deposits, a decision has been made to ban the registration of any property purchased through such means.

Additionally, he directed authorities to identify and take firm action against those involved in sending youth abroad via donkey routes, ensuring that no one can exploit the future of the youth.

While directing all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to stay overnight in villages, the Chief Minister said that it is their duty to ensure justice for every individual in the state and to alleviate their suffering.

He urged all officers to spend time in the villages, interact with the people, listen to their problems, and work to resolve them. He made it clear that any negligence in protecting the interests of the poor and low-resource families would not be tolerated.